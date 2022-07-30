Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,312 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $45,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

Amgen stock opened at $247.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

