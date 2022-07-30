AmonD Market Cap Tops $673,927.57 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $673,927.57 and $3,665.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,030,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

Buying and Selling AmonD

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

