Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the June 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMDUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amundi from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amundi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amundi from €67.70 ($69.08) to €66.60 ($67.96) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amundi from €89.00 ($90.82) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amundi in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Get Amundi alerts:

Amundi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF remained flat at $51.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36. Amundi has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $90.53.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.