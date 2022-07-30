Analysts Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target at $27.17

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

ADTRAN Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 1.23. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ADTRAN by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ADTRAN by 37.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ADTRAN by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

