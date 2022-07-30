Analysts Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) PT at $50.63

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.63.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

APA stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 4.06.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APA will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,168,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of APA by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

