Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

NLY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 39,385,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,775,129. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

