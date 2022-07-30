Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.56

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 4320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 11.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.12.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

