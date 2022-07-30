Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Silver in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Apollo Silver Price Performance

APGOF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. Apollo Silver has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

Featured Stories

