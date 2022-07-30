Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an average rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Shares of AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.43. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 380,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,556,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,340,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 134,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

