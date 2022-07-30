Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Apple Trading Up 3.3 %

AAPL traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.51. 101,786,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,700,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 29,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,282,726 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

