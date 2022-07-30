Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,891,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,297,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,736,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,804,000 after acquiring an additional 923,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,179,000 after acquiring an additional 760,174 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.03 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52.

