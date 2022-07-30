Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,960 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,960 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 377,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after acquiring an additional 40,328 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

