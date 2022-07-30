Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,344 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,344 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Stock Up 1.5 %

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

