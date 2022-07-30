Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 57,584 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,565,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JEPI stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.