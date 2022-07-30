Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

