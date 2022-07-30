Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $290,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

