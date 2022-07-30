Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $397,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor Stock Up 4.1 %

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $135.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average is $127.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

