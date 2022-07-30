Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $241.12 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.73.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

