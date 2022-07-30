Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $422,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $114.92 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.