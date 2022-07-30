Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 77.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.6%.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a current ratio of 41.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

