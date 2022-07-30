ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.18.

ARC Resources Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

