ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.39

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.39 and traded as high as C$17.24. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$17.21, with a volume of 1,951,391 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.46.

ARC Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.8099998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total transaction of C$1,241,806.64. In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$1,241,806.64. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 13,198 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.54, for a total transaction of C$257,854.61. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,663.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

