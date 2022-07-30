ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.
ArcelorMittal Trading Up 4.5 %
ArcelorMittal stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. 4,299,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.00. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
