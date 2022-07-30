ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 4.5 %

ArcelorMittal stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. 4,299,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.00. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ArcelorMittal

MT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

