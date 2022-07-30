Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.43.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
Featured Stories
