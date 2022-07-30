Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 32.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares in the last quarter.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Stories

