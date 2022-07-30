ArdCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $26,518.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,505.84 or 1.00082619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00130945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00032748 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004387 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArdCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

