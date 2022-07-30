Ardor Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $106.08 million and $4.44 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00102497 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018357 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001422 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00240090 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00040181 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008022 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000249 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
