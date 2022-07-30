Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth $252,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

