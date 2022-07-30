Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average is $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

