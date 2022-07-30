Arianee (ARIA20) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $621.00

Arianee (ARIA20) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Arianee has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular exchanges. Arianee has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $621.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00609837 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034979 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,653,505 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject.

Buying and Selling Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using US dollars.

