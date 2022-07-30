Ark Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001974 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $65.00 million and $3.09 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,693,917 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

