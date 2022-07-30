ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Up 145.2% in July

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 145.2% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ASA stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.13. 27,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

