Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,200 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the June 30th total of 1,295,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

Ascot Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 298,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,774. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. Ascot Resources has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOTVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. CIBC cut shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

