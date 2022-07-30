Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASHTY opened at $225.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $349.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASHTY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ashtead Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($55.72) to GBX 4,825 ($58.13) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.57) to GBX 5,650 ($68.07) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. OTR Global cut shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.31) to GBX 6,100 ($73.49) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,342.20.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

