Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 61,515 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.05% of Astronics worth $20,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 91.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Astronics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 243,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Astronics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Astronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $357.81 million, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.71. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Astronics

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.