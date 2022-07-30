Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,598,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,515 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 5.07% of Astronics worth $20,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 353,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,691,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 243,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $357.81 million, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

