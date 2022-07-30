Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Price Performance

ASAQ stock remained flat at $9.95 during trading on Friday. 500,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,645. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Get Atlantic Avenue Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAQ. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $8,023,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,089,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 306,502 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,842,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 528,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.