Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Invests $407,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

