Auctus (AUC) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last Week

Auctus (AUC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Auctus has a market cap of $149,875.14 and $170.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Auctus has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,505.84 or 1.00082619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00187459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00130945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00032748 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

