Australian REIT Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
Australian REIT Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
TSE HRR.UN opened at C$10.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.09. Australian REIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$10.00 and a twelve month high of C$12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.81 million and a P/E ratio of 3.56.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
