Australian REIT Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Australian REIT Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

TSE HRR.UN opened at C$10.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.09. Australian REIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$10.00 and a twelve month high of C$12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.81 million and a P/E ratio of 3.56.

Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

