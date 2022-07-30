AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$49.50 Price Target at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$55.00 to C$49.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACQ. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.50.

AutoCanada Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$25.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.50. The stock has a market cap of C$688.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$22.41 and a twelve month high of C$59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 4.7171951 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

