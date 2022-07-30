Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,757 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Autodesk worth $181,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $216.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day moving average is $204.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

