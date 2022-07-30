Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Short Interest Down 51.9% in July

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Autoscope Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Autoscope Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Performance

Autoscope Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AATC opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.61 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.90. Autoscope Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

