Auxilium Market Cap Hits $74,278.02 (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Auxilium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Auxilium has a total market capitalization of $74,278.02 and $8,334.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Auxilium has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000445 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Profile
Auxilium (CRYPTO:AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Auxilium
Receive News & Updates for Auxilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auxilium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.