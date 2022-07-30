Aventus Price Hits $1.56 (AVT)

Aventus (AVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Aventus has a market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $144,049.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Aventus coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00006427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,211.39 or 1.00006663 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004770 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003921 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002112 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00130820 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032591 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.
About Aventus
Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aventus
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
