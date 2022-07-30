Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after buying an additional 329,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after buying an additional 98,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.46. 595,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,902. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.50. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

