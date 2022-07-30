Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Avery Dennison updated its FY22 guidance to $9.70-10.00 EPS.
Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:AVY opened at $190.46 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.31 and its 200-day moving average is $175.50.
Avery Dennison Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison by 70.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
Further Reading
