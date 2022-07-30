Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Avery Dennison updated its FY22 guidance to $9.70-10.00 EPS.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $190.46 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.31 and its 200-day moving average is $175.50.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison by 70.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

