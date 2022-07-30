Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading Up 1.9%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.
Avidbank Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $129.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61.
About Avidbank
Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
