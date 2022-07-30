AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AXA from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AXAHY opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. AXA has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.