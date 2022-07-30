AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXS. TheStreet cut shares of AXIS Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 35.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

