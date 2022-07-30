AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. AXT had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

AXT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. 1,590,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.97. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Get AXT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AXT by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AXT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AXT by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AXT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AXT by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 96,314 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AXT

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.